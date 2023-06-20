The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois just received a big gift from the Arconic Foundation to help fund their summer camping activities.

The Foundation awarded the Girl Scouts $40,000 to support summer camp at Camp Liberty, a Girl Scout Camp in New Liberty, Iowa, located just outside of the Quad Cities.

“Because of passionate funders like Arconic Foundation, girls can continue to learn and grow in nature,” said Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “The outdoors continues to be a central focus for Girl Scouts because camp is the perfect classroom.”

Scouts at summer camp explore, observe, build, test and navigate during summer camp, developing their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills. Besides traditional camp activities like hiking, swimming and horseback riding, Girl Scouts learn about environmental science, plant trees on the property, log data for a citizen science project, learn plant identification and identify planets and constellations in the night sky. The support from the Arconic Foundation will expand STEM experiences for girls to learn and grow in Camp Liberty’s 245 wooded acres.

