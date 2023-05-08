Is your favorite museum a Blue Star Museum?

Just seven museums in the Quad Cities region (including Clinton and Muscatine) are part of Blue Star Museums — a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.

The German American Heritage Center is at 2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport.

The German American Heritage Center & Museum (712 W. 2nd St., Davenport) is among the QC area venues in the program. It offers free admission to people currently serving in the U.S. Military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery,” Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, said in a release on the program.

“The German American Heritage Center and Museum is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.”

Free admission to Blue Star Museums runs May 20 to Sept. 4, 2023.

Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.

The 2023 Blue Star Museums program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, and ends on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Other QC area facilities that are participating are:

Those getting free admission under the program must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

For a complete list of Blue Star Museums nationwide, click HERE.