Area baseball teams could face more challenges beyond coronavirus delays

Area baseball teams won’t take the field this month.

But no matter what day baseball comes back some local teams could still be playing with issues in the back of their minds.

For the Quad Cities River Bandits, they could see more home dates that could be lost or need to be rescheduled if the Mississippi floods during the season.

“Even going into the season, looking at our original start date of April 9th, it looked like we were gonna be alright this year, nothing to the extent of last year,” Joe Kubly, River Bandits general manager said. “Obviously when the time comes, and we get an opening day date set, we’ll kinda switch gears and start thinking about that. We’ll look at the river levels and see where we stand at that point.”

The Clinton Lumberkings are doing what they can to be ready for baseball, while being one of the teams rumored to be lost to the minor league contraction proposal.

“Look at what people are losing now,” Ted Tornow, general manager of the Lumberkings said. “If Major League Baseball thinks it’s wise to get rid of 42 clubs after what we’re all going through right now, then I really worry about their sanity and I worry about what their real goal is. I think then they’d tell everybody, that we don’t care about the American public, we don’t care about people’s feelings, we don’t care about the communities in which these teams play in.”

Both the River Bandits and the LumberKings have their full-time staff working to get ready for the season whenever it starts, however both say seasonal part-time employees haven’t started their work yet.

We reached out to the Burlington Bees for comment, but have not heard back.