Area bus services suspend fare collection amid COVID-19 concerns

The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (Metro), Davenport (CitiBus) and Bettendorf announced Tuesday they are suspending fare collection on fixed-route and paratransit buses until further notice.

This decision was based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to practice social distancing.

These transportation services recommend people avoid unnecessary travel and stay home when sick with understanding that people still need to get to work, social services and grocery stores.

The services also announced the elimination of paper tickets, transfers and cash to further eliminate additional contact between operators and passengers.

Additionally, this move will allow for parents to utilize fixed-route to access school meal distribution sites while schools are not in session.

The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (Metro) Davenport (CitiBus) and Bettendorf believe preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a team effort and ask riders to do their part by following the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include:

Washing hands regularly

Staying home when sick

Up-to-date information on service for riders is available at the following links:

Illinois

Davenport

Bettendorf