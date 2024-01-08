Several area cities have declared snow emergencies ahead of winter storm Finn’s arrival tomorrow. This list will be updated as snow emergencies are announced.

Illinois

Morrison has declared a snow emergency Monday, January 8 at 6 p.m. to Thursday, January 11 at 8 a.m. or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets. There is no parking on snow routes, indicated by blue and white square signs, The snow routes include Lincolnway (Route 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive. There is no overnight parking in the Central Business District. Calendar parking will be in effect; on even numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even numbered side of the street. On odd numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8:00 am. Violations of a snow emergency carry fines ranging from $25 to $75. Morrison Police may also tow vehicles during snow emergencies at the expense of the owners.

Rock Falls has declared a snow emergency starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9 and ending at 7 a.m. on Thursday, January 11. Rock Falls City Code Section 18-158 says no parking is permitted on any designated snow route within the city limits during the snow emergency period until the snow has been completely cleared from the street. Odd/even parking restrictions apply on all other street that are not a designated snow route. Odd/even parking restrictions will end, block-by-block once the snow has been removed from the entire width of the street. Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow emergency is subject to fines according to 1-41(e)(1) of the Rock Falls City Code.

Rock Island is declaring a snow emergency. Once the snow depth reaches two inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes may receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously. Residents are advised not to park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.

Iowa

Blue Grass has declared a Winter Weather Emergency starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 8 and ending at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 11. The weather emergency may be extended due to additional snow. Vehicles must be off the streets once the snow emergency goes into effect and remain off the streets until the snow emergency is over. Vehicles are not allowed to park on the street during the emergency declaration and may be ticketed. Vehicles parked on the street during a declared emergency may be towed at the owners’ expense if they pose a hazard for maintenance crews and/or the public. All costs will be at owner’s expense.

The city’s Public Safety Building will open to the public as a warming shelter for those in need.

Clinton has declared a snow emergency from 6 p.m. on Monday, January 8 until 12 p.m. on Wednesda, January 10. The Clinton Police Department will enforce the ticket/towing process for vehicles that have not been removed from Emergency Snow Routes by 6 p.m. on Monday, January 8th. Calendar Parking will be in effect. Residents should have their vehicles moved to the odd side of the street by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9th. When calendar parking is in effect, residents should park on the side of the street that correlates with the date; park on the even side of the street on an even day and the odd side on an odd day. Vehicles should be moved between 6-9 a.m. Calendar parking will end 72 hours after the snow has stopped

Eldridge has declared a snow emergency from midnight on January 8th through 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10th. No vehicles are allowed to park on city streets during this time. Alternate places to park can be found on the city’s website and Facebook page.