Area cities declare winter weather emergencies

Anticipating the winter storm arriving Tuesday afternoon, several area cities have issued winter weather emergencies.

Blue Grass

The Mayor of Blue Grass declared a “winter weather emergency” effective from 12 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday to 12 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday. The City asks that no vehicles be parked on city streets to give emergency vehicles and snow plows full access to the roads.

The City’s Public Safety Building, located at 606 West Mayne Street, will remain open.

Sterling

The City of Sterling declared a snow emergency that will be in effect starting on Tuesday at 12 p.m. (noon).

According to the snow emergency, the following parking restrictions go in place:

No parking on snow routes

No parking in Central Business District and in city parking lots from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect for all other City streets. On the odd days of the month, parking is allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street; and on even days of the month, parking is allowed on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered beginning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tickets will not be issued during those hours. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

The parking restrictions will end block by block after snowfall has ended and when all snow has been removed from the full width of the street or when the snow emergency is cancelled by the City.

Cars parked in violation of the restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Rock Falls

The City of Rock Falls has declared a snow emergency effective from Tuesday at 12 p.m. (noon) through Wednesday at 12 p.m. (noon).

Snow route parking rules will be in effect.

Davenport

The City of Davenport has declared a snow emergency effective on Tuesday at noon through Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and towed.

Free parking is available in the three downtown Davenport parking ramps.