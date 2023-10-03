There is no Speaker of the House in Washington D.C. after Republicans in control of the House lead the charge to remove Kevin McCarthy from the job.

Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen, a Democrat who voted in favor of removing McCarthy, as did Republican Congressman Darin lahood of Illinois and Iowa Republicans Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson, calls the move to kick McCarthy out of the job a Republican problem at a time when congress still needs to pass a real budget.

Washington correspondent Anna Wiernicki has the story.