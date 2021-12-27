Area COVID testing available but limited, numbers rising in QCA

If you need to get checked for COVID-19, testing in the QCA is limited but available.
To get tested before New Year’s Eve, local healthcare providers suggest making appointments now. Both in-person and take home kits are in high demand, and while many pharmacies are booked for the week, some local clinics have availability for rapid tests. Take-home kits available for purchase in-stores are an option and give accurate results.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide, area hospital systems continue to see hospitalizations because of the virus.
- Genesis Health System currently has 59 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 40 of the 59 cases being treated in Davenport. Out of the total cases, 15 patients are being treated in the ICU.
- UnityPoint Health – Trinity reported 73 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospital system is treating 23 of those cases in the ICU.
- The Rock Island County Health Department announced 442 new COVID-19 cases, with 102 of those cases in kids younger than 18. Four additional deaths were also reported in Rock Island County. A total of 419 people have died in the county because of the virus.