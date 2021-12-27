Area COVID testing available but limited, numbers rising in QCA

If you need to get checked for COVID-19, testing in the QCA is limited but available.

To get tested before New Year’s Eve, local healthcare providers suggest making appointments now. Both in-person and take home kits are in high demand, and while many pharmacies are booked for the week, some local clinics have availability for rapid tests. Take-home kits available for purchase in-stores are an option and give accurate results.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide, area hospital systems continue to see hospitalizations because of the virus.