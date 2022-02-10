Two regional health systems are welcoming an overdue increase in funding and support for behavioral health services, as part of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Budget and a bill in the legislature.

The Governor revealed some details for increased funding of mental health in the state in a speech on Feb. 2, 2022.

“Nobody has escaped the isolation, burnout, and trauma of the past two years,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in behavioral health. That’s why I will be appointing a Chief Behavioral Health Officer to oversee and coordinate behavioral health services directly with the Governor’s Office.”

“This is by far the largest investment in mental health proposed during my time in the field,” Dixon-based Sinnissippi Centers’ President/CEO Patrick Phelan said this week. “It is the most advantageous proposed budget we have seen in many years, and we thank the Governor, all of our friends in the legislature, and especially Representative Tom Demmer, who essentially was a co-sponsor of this legislation.”

Sinnissippi Centers provides mental health services throughout Carroll, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties in northwest Illinois.

Part of the motivation for the increase in resources comes from recognizing the effects COVID has had on Illinoisans. The legislation says, “As the pandemic continues into its third year, it continues to take a toll on Illinoisans’ mental health and exacerbate the need for additional behavioral health services. From frontline workers and caregivers coping with burnout, to students struggling in school, to adults feeling more isolated as they protect themselves from COVID-19, to those suffering from mental health disorders who have been unable to access the help they need, many Illinoisans could benefit from the assistance behavioral health services provide.”

The FY23 proposed budget includes key investments to support the state’s critical behavioral health partners. The proposed budget includes $140 million to fund behavioral health provider rate enhancements through Health and Family Services (HFS) and the Department of Human Services (DHS). Additionally, in collaboration with the DHS Divisions of Mental Health and Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, HFS is requesting federal approval of a two-component approach to address shortages in the behavioral health workforce and to further foster quality and innovation in service delivery.

HFS is proposing to spend approximately $20 million in enhanced federal matching dollars for each component, yielding a total of over $40 million. Providers enrolled as Community Mental Health Centers, Behavioral Health Clinics, or as providers of substance use disorder services will qualify to receive Workforce Challenge funding.

This funding can be used to address staffing stabilization, retention, recruitment, and related purposes important to ensuring access to critically needed behavioral health services for the state’s Medicaid customers. Fostering Innovation and Quality payments may be used for the creation and expansion of new services, service delivery mechanisms or enhanced provider capacity and will benefit the same provider types as the Workforce Challenge funding.

The FY23 budget also includes $150 million to fully implement the Pathways to Success Program for children with serious mental illnesses. This program helps Medicaid-enrolled children under age 21 who have complex behavioral health needs and require intensive services and support. The program provides intensive care coordination and additional home and community-based services and provides children and their families with the services necessary to support their success at home, school and in their communities.

UnityPoint Health, which serves the Quad Cities, also strongly supports the state’s added investment in mental health.

“As the largest provider of inpatient, outpatient and community-based mental health care services in the Quad Cities and Central Illinois, UnityPoint Health is supportive of the Governor’s plan to increase funding for mental health services,” the organization said this week. “Increased funding will help ensure the state’s mental health system is sustained and expanded to meet the increasing demand for these critical services.”

The proposed state budget also includes $25 million for the creation of a healthcare workforce pipeline program to develop new nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, emergency medical technicians, and other high-demand positions.

Gov. Pritzker’s proposed PATH Workforce Program, through the state community college system, is a direct response to the shortage of healthcare workers due to the overwhelming impact of the COVID pandemic. The Governor is directing HFS to reinvest $180 million to preserve and grow the healthcare workforce, with a focus on Medicaid providers and providers in underserved areas of the state, including rural areas.

This significant infusion of revenue will provide funding for continuing education trainings for providers and other vital investments in staff retention and recruitment that result in expanded healthcare access, according to Sinnissippi Centers.

“Sinnissippi Centers is facing a critical workforce shortage at this time and these additional funds will allow us to recruit and retain qualified staff,” Phelan said.

Illinois Behavioral Healthcare Association’s CEO Marvin Lindsey also supports Pritzker’s plan.

“The Community Behavioral Healthcare Association applauds and appreciates Governor Pritzker for including in his proposed FY23 budget the legislative funding initiative,” he said in a release, noting it’s “been championed by the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association and the Rebuild Illinois Behavioral Health Workforce Coalition, that would invest $140 million to rebuild Illinois behavioral health workforce, which represents a historic financial investment in the care for individuals working to overcome mental health and substance use challenges.”