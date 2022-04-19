The Henderson County K9 program received a vest for K9 Montana in memory of a hopeful police officer and K9 handler.

Ever since the third grade, Timothy “Tim” Chick of Monmouth knew he wanted to be a police officer and a K9 handler. Tim did many ride-alongs with the Monmouth Police Department and was studying Criminal Justice at Carl Sandburg College. Those dreams were cut short when following a sickness, he was diagnosed at the Mayo Clinic with Glioblastoma, a cancerous tumor on his brain. Tim’s parents, Rick and Dina Chick, were told that this tumor was rare among people Tim’s age and his life expectancy would only be a few short months. Tim fought his battle with cancer for 3-and-a-half-years before he passed June 13, 2017 at the age of 24.

Rick and Dina Chick with Chief Deputy Matthew Link, K9 Handler Scott Albin and K9 Montana at Tim Chick’s memorial headstone in Monmouth (photo: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Rick and Dina Chick and their son, Derrick, later read about Henderson County’s new K9 program, and they knew they wanted to help. Together, the Chick family decided to donate a bulletproof vest to the K9 program for K9 Montana in memory of Tim. On April 18, Rick, Dina and other family members met with Chief Deputy Matthew Link, K9 Handler Scott Albin and Montana at Tim’s memorial headstone in Monmouth. Montana met Tim’s family, who got to see her in the new vest. Featured on the vest is a special badge that says “In memory of Tim Chick.”

The Sheriff’s Office has received many other donations from businesses, groups and citizens and is still accepting donations for the K9 program. For more information about the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department or to donate to the K9 program, click here or call (309) 867-4291.