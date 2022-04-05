Area residents can participate in two take-back events April 30 in Clinton County.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department and Camanche Police Department are holding two drive-through medication and vape take-back events Saturday, April 30, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Clinton County Law Center/Courthouse parking lot, located at 241 7 th Avenue, Clinton

Avenue, Clinton Camanche Police Department, located at 819 South Washington Street, Camanche

Residents can drive through and drop off their outdated or unneeded medication or vape/electronic cigarette devices. Participants will remain in their cars to drop off their items. Batteries must be removed from vape devices and be placed in a sealed plastic baggie. Vape batteries can also be collected at the event or turned in at the Clinton County Solid Waste Authority during normal business hours.

For those unable to attend this event, you can also drop off medication during normal business hours at one of the drop boxes at the following locations:

Camanche Police Department, 819 South Washington Blvd., Camanche

DeWitt Police Department, 1505 6th Avenue, DeWitt

Fulton City Hall, 413 11th Avenue, Fulton

HyVee Pharmacy, 901 South 4th Street, Clinton

Scott Thrifty White Drug, 629 6th Avenue, DeWitt

Wagner Pharmacy & Integrated Health, 1726 North, 2nd Street, Clinton

Walgreens North, 1905 N. 2nd Street, Clinton

Walmart Pharmacy, 2715 S. 25th Street, Clinton

For more information, click here.