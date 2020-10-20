Area police officers want to take your drugs

Police officers in Clinton County are asking residents to hand over their drugs.

As part of the “Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet” event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, the Clinton Police Department is inviting the public to drop off outdated or unneeded medication for disposal — free of charge.

Held rain or shine, the event will take place at NelsonCorp Field, located at 537 Ballpark Drive.

According to the Clinton Substance Abuse Council, these events “provide a convenient opportunity for Clinton County residents to safely dispose of their unused or expired medications” and “bring awareness about the issue of medication abuse and misuse.”

The council says youth report having access to medication in their own homes.

“We want to encourage residents to lock up their medication and, if it is no longer needed, dispose of it,” added the council.

Those dropping off medication through drive-thru events are asked to remain in their vehicles, as the process only takes five minutes.

Only medication will be collected at the event, and it can be left in its original container.

No sharps, needles or business waste will be accepted.

Those unable to attend the drive-thru event can drop off medication during normal business hours at one of the four following dropboxes in Clinton County:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 901 S. 4th St., Clinton

Scott Drug, 629 6th Ave., DeWitt

Wagner Pharmacy & Integral Health, 1726 N. 2nd St., Clinton

Walgreens, 1905 N. 2nd St., Clinton

Additional drop-off locations include:

Camanche Police Department, 819 S. Washington Blvd.

DeWitt Police Department, 606 9th St.

The Clinton Substance Abuse Council strongly recommends avoiding one particular method of disposal:

“It is very important that you do not flush medication down the drain,” says the council. “Improper disposal pollutes our waterways and groundwater. Take advantage of this opportunity to protect our youth and protect our water.”

Over 10,000 pounds of medication have been collected and destroyed in Clinton County since the “Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet” events first launched in 2008 as a partnership between local law enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

For more information on medication disposal places, please contact the Gateway ImpACT Coalition by phone at 563-241-4371, Executive Director Kristin Huisenga via email or visit the organization’s website.