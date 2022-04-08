The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for a Davenport man who didn’t return to his work release program.

Jarrett Anthony Bonnell, 22, was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Scott County and failed to report back to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility as required Thursday, April 7. Bonnell is described as a white male, 6’1″ and 224 pounds. He was admitted to the residential facility on February 7, 2022.



Anyone with information on Bonnell’s whereabouts should contact local police.



For more information on the state’s work release program, click here.