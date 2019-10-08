Area students kick off fight to end hunger

Seventeen high schools in the area have teamed up with the River Bend Foodbank for a friendly competition that is a major philanthropy project.

Earlier this evening, Local 4’s Alliyah Sims joined students as they gathered in Davenport for the 34th Annual Student Hunger Drive Kick-Off Party.

Prior to the event, Sims spoke to Vanessa Blevens, a local resident who deeply expressed her gratitude for the Student Hunger Drive and its positive impact on her family.

Sims also spoke to River Bend Foodbank President and CEO Mike Miller, who tells students the goal of the Student Hunger Drive is more about helping hungry people and solving hunger than winning.

In addition to competing with other area schools through food donations, students partook in hunger-related skits to learn more about the issue in their community.

Davenport’s West High School won the skit competition, adding two-thousand pounds of food toward their food drive, courtesy of Hy-Vee.

For more information about the Student Hunger Drive, visit the River Bend Foodbank’s website.