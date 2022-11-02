It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas 2022, as the annual installation of a new Christmas tree took place this morning outside Vibrant Arena at The MARK in downtown Moline.

The annual Christmas tree outside Vibrant Arena in downtown Moline was put in place Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 (photo by Bryan Bobb).

The tree was donated by the Regency Condo Association in East Moline. The tree will contain approximately 30,000 lights and will be lit on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the annual Lighting on the Commons ceremony to be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on the John Deere Commons.

