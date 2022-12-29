More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January.

The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached the Vibrant Arena name to some parts of the 12,000-seat arena at 1201 River Drive. In mid-December, the multi-colored Vibrant logo was also emblazoned across the glass panels facing River Drive.

The Vibrant Arena at The MARK, with the Vibrant logo and the old name, as seen Dec. 14, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Vibrant spokeswoman Kate Breidenstein said Thursday the Vibrant name should replace TaxSlayer on the arena’s upper level in mid-January. The facility will celebrate its 30th anniversary in May 2023.

Vibrant announced Aug. 18, 2022 it acquired the naming rights to the TaxSlayer Center for $4 million over 10 years, and effective Sept. 1, it became Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The arena opened in 1993 as The MARK of the Quad Cities, with two sold-out Neil Diamond shows.

The TaxSlayer agreement was originally scheduled for 10 years, worth $3.3 million and initiated in 2017, but it was paused for 16 months while the arena was closed with the 2020 COVID shutdown.

Vibrant Credit Union CEO Matt McCombs with the Vibrant Arena logo superimposed on the building, and the old TaxSlayer Center logo at the entrance.

TaxSlayer, an online and professional tax and financial-services technology company, acquired the naming rights to the multi-purpose arena and conference center on Oct. 1, 2017. The Georgia-based company was approached by Impression Sports & Entertainment, which worked with TaxSlayer on other corporate sponsorships and brokered what was originally planned to be a 10-year-deal.

“We had an arrangement with them, where if we could find a better deal,” the arena could switch naming rights, arena executive director Scott Mullen said in August. The arena was the iWireless Center from 2007 to 2017, a deal worth $4.25 million over 10 years.

