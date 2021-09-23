Argrow’s House sets Sept. 30 fundraiser and open house at new center

Argrow’s House offers free services for women healing from violence and abuse. It is also a bath and body business where women healing from abuse create beautiful bath products that provide a living wage for themselves in a safe, supportive space.

Thursday, Sept. 30 will celebrate the Argrow’s House 4th-annual fundraiser and the launch of The Argrow’s Center for Healing and Hope. The Argrow’s first storefront, large communal space, and industrial kitchen space is at 2313 44th Street, Moline.

An open house for the general public at the Moline facility will take place on Sept. 30th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The virtual celebration begins at 7 p.m.

Argrow’s House is a safe space in the QC region where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse. Services range from a domestic violence support group to therapeutic horseback riding, counseling services, and more. Argrow’s House is also a bath and body business where women healing from abuse create beautiful bath products that provide a living wage for themselves in a safe space that celebrates who they are.

Samples of Argrow’s House bath and body products.

On Sept. 30, fundraiser sponsors will have pre-scheduled tours of the new Argrow’s Center for Healing and Hope. The private tour will include behind-the-scenes encounters with survivor employees as they create products in house, private shopping, a special gift bag, as well as the opportunity to have you or your company’s name permanently on a special plaque in the Argrow’s Center for Healing and Hope’s wall of official sponsors.

The virtual celebration will begin at 7 p.m., including a keynote speech from Catherine Wales, managing director of a social enterprise, Vunme Designs, with Empower Tanzania. She works with women survivors of gender-based violence in Same, Tanzania in East Africa, where they provide free therapeutic services for the women. The women produce gorgeous batik and hand-dyed fabrics in their social enterprise.

The Sept. 30 Argrow’s program will also include survivor testimonials, musical entertainment, a live #SurvivorStrong painting, and a program showcasing the important developments of the new Argrow’s House Center for Healing and Hope for 2021-2022.

Argrow’s House is named after Rev. Argrow Margaret Warren, the grandmother of founder Dr. Kit Evans-Ford. Warren lived through a violent marriage, but embraced such courage and love, according to the organization.

Argrow’s House founder Kit Evans-Ford

A national trainer, spiritual director, and professor, Evans-Ford is a woman who is passionate about nonviolence, God, and serving others. She has been a trainer and activist for 14 years working relentlessly in the areas of nonviolence education and assisting people in healing from violence and abuse.

Tickets for the Sept. 30 event (starting at $20) can be purchased on Eventbrite until the day of the event, and by visiting argrowshouse.org.