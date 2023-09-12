Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope will hold its sixth-annual fundraising gala on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

For $50 per person, guests are invited to enjoy heavy appetizers, a keynote address, survivor testimonies, a virtual tour of Argrow’s counseling office and new storefront, the launch of the Circle of Hope Giving Campaign, and more.

Manvee Vaid of Naperville., Ill., the gala’s keynote speaker, is the founder of TerraKlay, which brings the art of black clay pottery here from the tribal villages of northeast India.

Manvee Vaid, a visionary social entrepreneur who has dedicated over a decade to empowering artisan communities in rural India through her home-goods brand, will share her story. Guests will also see and celebrate artwork from the Figge’s collection that focuses on female empowerment.

There will be a “scavenger hunt” throughout the museum featuring these works on empowerment. There will also be an extensive Argrow’s House pop-up shop set up on the premises.

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope (2313 44th St., Moline) is a safe space where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse. Argrow’s House is also a bath and body social enterprise where women healing from abuse create beautiful products that provide a living wage for themselves in a safe space that celebrates who they are.

Kit Ford, center, is the founder and head of Argrow’s House in Moline, which is named after her grandmother.

“We are so excited to throw a party celebrating the beauty, social enterprise work, and healing in the Argrow’s House community,” Dr. Kit Ford, founder and director of Argrow’s House, said in a news release on the gala. “We also hope to raise significant funds in order to continue to provide trauma-informed holistic services to women survivors.

“This is incredibly important work and we invite the Quad-City community to help support us, have a great time while doing so,” she said.

Argrow’s House is named after Rev. Argrow Margaret Warren, the grandmother of Kit Ford. She lived through a violent marriage, but embraced such courage and love.

The nonprofit serves women and children healing from violence, who also make beautiful bath and body products that provide a living wage for themselves, in a safe space that celebrates who they are.

Over the last six years, Argrow’s House has served hundreds of women and children healing from violence. The organization has employed survivors, offered monthly domestic violence support groups, art therapy, food programs, therapeutic animal support and yoga, as well as opened a community and counseling center for survivors and provided a residence for women and children survivors of violence to live rent-free.

As one survivor said, “I felt trapped. Argrow’s House got me unstuck. They provide free resources, support, financial assistance…and an out.”

Tickets for the Sept. 20 gala can be purchased HERE. To learn more about Argrow’s House, visit its website HERE.