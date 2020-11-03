Argrow’s House to host virtual gala for female survivors of domestic abuse

Argrow’s House, a wholistic wellness center for female survivors of domestic violence and abuse, is hosting it’s 3rd annual gala to benefit local women.

The nonprofit employs survivors of violence through handmade soaps and body products.

Women fleeing an unsafe situation can find support through the group’s free holistic services like counseling, various therapies professional development.

The past year’s galas helped the organization pay off the mortgage for their Davenport home. They will now use funds from this year’s event to support their expansion into a new space solely for making soaps and body products. This will allow them to use their Davenport location to house up to 6 survivors who need a place to stay.

Kit Evans-Ford, the organization’s founder, said the pandemic has been hard for survivors.

“The reality of a relapse as it relates to addiction, the reality as it relates to addiction, the reality of depression, and also triggers related to trauma, it’s really increased in our community. So we’ve really had to be resourceful as far as getting them the services that they need,” she said.

The gala usually has 300-400 attendees each year.

