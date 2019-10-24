Davenport Police are currently investigating a call of an armed robbery at a Davenport convenience store Wednesday night.
At approximately 7:20 p.m., officers were called out to the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard on the corner of 4th and Division Streets.
Officers patrolled the area looking for suspects.
No word yet on what kind of weapon was displayed.
