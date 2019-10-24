Police investigate an armed robbery at the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard convenience store, located on the corner of 3rd and Division Streets in Davenport. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Davenport Police are currently investigating a call of an armed robbery at a Davenport convenience store Wednesday night.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., officers were called out to the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard on the corner of 4th and Division Streets.

Officers patrolled the area looking for suspects.

No word yet on what kind of weapon was displayed.

#CORRECTION: The armed robbery took place at 4th and Division Streets, not 3rd and Division Streets. #DavenportIA https://t.co/Xi8DGyjcCF — Britni Moses (@BritniMoses) October 24, 2019

