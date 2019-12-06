Armed robbery at Verizon Store in Davenport, 2 detained for questioning

FILE — A close up photograph of a Verizon Wireless logo on a storefront.

Davenport Police responded to an armed robbery at a Verizon Wireless Store in the 1800 block of North Division Street around 7:17 p.m. Thursday.

Two masked individuals entered the store and stole several items displaying a handgun.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Officers located the stolen property along with a discarded handgun within a block of the store. They have also detained two individuals for questioning.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Davenport Police.