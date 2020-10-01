Armed robbery in Moline leads to arrest

Jimmy Johnson, 52, of Moline, was arrested by the Moline Police for an armed robbery at the Eagles Nest convenience store on October 1, 2020.

At about 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Moline Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call about an armed robbery at the Eagles Nest convenience store located at 1404 6th Avenue.

It was reported that a man entered the store brandishing a gun and left with cash and merchandise.

The employee of the store gave a description of the suspect and his vehicle to police.

About ten minutes later, officers located the vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Street. Following further investigation, they found the suspect in a nearby residence and took him into custody around 11:45 a.m.

Jimmy Johnson, 52, of Moline, was charged with aggravated robbery. He is being held at the Rock Island County Jail pending formal charges and a court appearance.

The Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is continuing the investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to the Moline Police at (309) 797-0401, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500, or use the “P3 Tips” app.