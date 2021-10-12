Armed robbery Tuesday on John Deere Road in Carbon Cliff under investigation

The suspect in an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning in Carbon Cliff.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday morning armed robbery that happened in Carbon Cliff.

On Oct. 12 at 10 a.m., the office received a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at the Big 10 Mart, at 2301 John Deere Road, Carbon Cliff. The suspect displayed a pistol and demanded money from the clerk, according to a sheriff’s department release. The suspect ran from the scene on foot.

Area schools were locked down as the area was extensively searched by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies, Illinois State Troopers, Silvis Police Officers and East Moline Police Officers, the release said.

The suspect was described to be a younger African-American male, having a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, face mask, black pants, and black shoes. Anyone with information should contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at 309-788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. The case still remains under investigation.