Two juveniles and two adults from Keokuk, Iowa, were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with an armed robbery at a restaurant in Burlington.

At approximately 12:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to The Outpost Bar & Grill, 2505 Mount Pleasant St., regarding a robbery that had just occurred, a news release says.

Initial information provided to officers indicated at least two individuals had entered the business armed with handguns, taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, as well as personal property from patrons and an employee of the business.

A description of the suspect vehicle was given to law enforcement, and the vehicle was located near Mount Pleasant and Roosevelt Avenue, a news release says.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop.

The vehicle continued to travel at a speed in excess of 100 mph until it was stopped by the deployment of stop sticks in the 3100 block of County Road 79, a news release says.

According to police, four occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot, at which time two juveniles were detained, and the other two individuals continued to flee.

Both juveniles were transported to the Burlington Police Department, and interviews were conducted by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The additional two suspects who fled on foot were later detained by Lee County Sheriff’s Office — near Denmark, Iowa — and both individuals were interviewed by detectives from the Burlington Police Department.

It was determined through investigation of video surveillance, physical evidence, witness statements and information gathered during the interviews that all four individuals took part in the armed robbery.

The following arrests and charges were made:

16-year-old male Two counts of first-degree robbery, Class B felonies Transported to Lee County Juvenile Detention Center

15-year-old female One count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony One count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony Transported to Lee County Juvenile Detention Center

18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott Two counts of first-degree robbery, Class B felonies One count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony Transported to Des Moines County Correctional Center and is being held of no bond until seen by a judge

22-year-old Samuel-Evon Christopher Robert McCoy Two counts of first-degree robbery, Class B felonies One count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony Transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center and is being held of no bond until seen by a judge



No injuries were reported during this incident, and two firearms were seized.

Burlington Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.