Armed suspect took Jesus pendant, watch, currency, police say

A 25-year-old Davenport man could serve time in prison for stealing a Jesus pendant and other jewelry in a park earlier this year.

David Lee Levy III, of Davenport, faces a charge of first-degree robbery, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

He was being held Thursday on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Scott County Court.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 27, in the 300 block of South Marquette Street, Davenport, Levy displayed a handgun and took a gold chain with a Jesus pendant valued at $200, and also a gold chain with diamonds valued at $900, an arrest affidavit says.

Levy also took the victim’s watch valued at $130 and $40 in currency, then took off in a vehicle.