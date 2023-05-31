No one was injured after an armored truck employee was robbed at Tyson Foods in Joslin this morning.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Tyson Foods- Joslin Plant in Hillsdale at about 7:49 a.m. for a report of a robbery of an armored truck employee. The employee was walking into the plant to fill the ATM. The robber implied that there was a weapon, but the armored truck employee was not injured during the robbery.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are investigating this incident and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the RICO Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Division at (309) 5583414 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.