Army – Navy clashed in weekend flag football battle

A milder version of the weekend’s Army – Navy football game played out on the Rock Island Arsenal Friday.

Soldiers teamed up to take on the Navy’s 15 sailors and Marines in flag football at the 3rd Annual Rock Island Arsenal Flag Football Game at Memorial Field in a tradition that started in 2018. It was only the second time the teams went head to head. The pandemic canceled last year’s game, and players said they were glad to be back.

For those of you keeping score, Army beat Navy in a 34-25 final.