The Rock Island Arsenal Army vs. Navy flag football game will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Memorial Field, Rock Island Arsenal, “for a little friendly competition,” a news release says.

Admission is free. Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs for seating and dress for the weather.

Choose your side and cheer on these “warriors of the gridiron” as they physically participate in this time-honored tradition that pits these football adversaries against one another.

Activities begin at 11:30 a.m. when food trucks start serving food until they run out.

This is not scheduled as a special event. Spectators will be required to have access to the installation to attend, the release says.

Soldiers and sailors compete in the second annual Army-Navy flag football game in Memorial Park on Rock Island Arsenal on Dec. 13, 2019. (Photo by W. Wayne Marlow)

History of Memorial Field

Memorial Field was established in 1950 with a handful of artifacts. The original arrangement consisted of a few rocket launchers, towed howitzers, and guns. Most of these original pieces remain on display.

As the mission of Rock Island Arsenal evolved and more products were developed, more items began to fill in gaps at Memorial Field. The Honest John and Little John weapon systems were added sometime in the 1980s after being relocated to the field from Fort Armstrong. Other experimental weapons, such as the XM70E2 and the XM123 were added sometime in the 1960s or 1970s.

Featured items on display include an M4 Sherman tank which was used during the Battle of the Bulge; the M22 Locust Tank; and the T131 Gun of the M65 Atomic Cannon (“Atomic Annie.”)