The victorious Army team at Rock Island Arsenal for the December 2021 flag football game, putting Army up 3 games to none.

The storied Army vs. Navy rivalry is coming to the Quad Cities for the first time.

The Rock Island Arsenal will bring its flag football game to Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. It will mark the fourth year of fierce inter-force competition between Rock Island Arsenal Soldiers and Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. It will also be the first year the gridiron clash will be open to the public.

The first Army v. Navy flag football game at Brady Street Stadium will be Friday, Dec. 9.

The game between local service members previews the Dec. 10 battle between West Point and the Naval Academy – long known as “America’s Game.” The local Army team consists of 25 Soldiers from First Army, Army Sustainment Command, Joint Munitions Center, U.S. Army Garrison-Rock Island and local Army recruiters. The Navy team is made up of 25 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen from the Navy Reserve Center Rock Island, according to an Arsenal release Wednesday.

A traveling trophy is at stake, along with “A Piece of the Rock,” a chunk of stone from the historic Army post at the heart of the QC communities.

Flipping the coin at the start of the game will be a 99-year-old World War II D-Day paratrooper.

Every year since 1930, Army has played Navy on the second Saturday of December, a contest that draws more than 8 million viewers.

The game is known for its (mostly) tongue-in-cheek antics: a “prisoner” exchange; disparaging T-shirts and memes; Sports Center interviews where the branches toss humorous insults at one another: “I tried to change my password to “Navy” but Gmail said it was TOO WEAK.” “Let’s play Navy … said no kid ever.”

But one meme – not funny, not insulting – really does say it all: “Army vs. Navy: The only game where everyone playing is willing to die for everyone watching,” the Arsenal release said.

Players in the Rock Island Arsenal Army-Navy game in December 2021.

At halftime, community awards will be presented. Rock Island Arsenal – whose troops routinely hear, “Thank you for your service,” from the community – will honor several outstanding citizens for their support and devotion to veterans and military causes. They will also present an award to an outstanding local high school student who participates in the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Davenport Central High School.

The QC has a rich history of sending area youth to the nation’s service academies, the release said.

Hundreds of students from Iowa and Illinois currently are cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point or midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. Those area students will all march on Lincoln Financial Field when Army and Navy face off in Philadelphia on Dec. 10.

Arsenal games: Army up 3-0

The local rivalry has produced three wins for the Army, none for the Navy. But the national rivalry has seen Navy come out on top more times, with 62 victories compared to the Army’s 53.

The Rock Island Army-Navy game tradition began with an informal game in December 2018. A formal game was organized in 2019 by Lt. Col. (Retired) Joe Odorizzi, and former Navy Reserve Center Rock Island Senior Enlisted Leader Senior Chief Petty Officer Patrick Zimmerman.

This year’s event organizer, Darryl Howlett, a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer from the Navy Reserve Center Rock Island and a current public affairs specialist with First Army, said it is symbolic that this year’s edition of the game is open to the public for the first time.

Darryl Howlett is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and current public affairs specialist for First Army.

“For the first three years of the event, it was quietly held on the Rock Island Arsenal,” he said. “But it’s important that the American public not only witness their military’s mission, but also the fun, camaraderie and the traditions of the military.

“This game is truly the best of that. As usual, a good deal of trash-talking has been taking place,” Howlett said. “My branch, the Navy, is looking for that elusive win. Of course, I’m always conflicted because I served for 25 years in the Navy and have worked as a Department of the Army civilian for 20 years. However, I always go with my first love, Go Navy!”

Pregame ceremonies will begin at 5:30 p.m., and admission is free. The public is encouraged to tailgate at Brady Street Stadium (3560 N. Brady) before the game. (No alcohol is allowed). Wear your Army or Navy gear – or just something red, white and blue.

The 123rd playing of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will air nationally Dec. 10 on CBS (Local 4) at 2 p.m.