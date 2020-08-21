Arrest made after pedestrian was hit and killed

A man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police say he hit a pedestrian who later died.

On August 11 at 12:26 am, a Moline Police Officer was on patrol in the 3600 block of Eastbound John Deere Road and located a pedestrian lying on the roadway. The pedestrian victim was identified as 20-year-old Abrham Eneyew of Moline and was later pronounced deceased.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit conducted an investigation into the incident. Police have identified Yacoub Gadiaga as the driver who struck Eneyew. Gadiaga was operating a silver 2008 Lexus SUV at the time of the traffic crash, according to police.

Moline Police Department Traffic Investigators determined Gadiaga was eastbound on John Deere, when he struck Eneyew. Through examination of physical evidence at the scene, examination of the suspect vehicle, examination of the vehicle event data recorder and investigative interviews, it was determined that Eneyew was walking in a lane of traffic on eastbound John Deere Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police say Gadiaga had stopped his vehicle to locate what he thought was a deer, but did not locate anything. Gadiaga left the scene. The case file was turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney for review. On August 19, the State’s Attorney’s Office determined that probable cause existed for charges related to leaving the scene of an accident.

Gadiaga was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Vehicle. Gadiaga is set to appear in court on September 14.

The Moline Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Rock Island County Coroner.