Arrest made after stabbing

An arrest has been made after a stabbing during a fight early Sunday in East Moline.

East Moline police officers responded to Leisure Time in the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities around 1:15 a.m. and were informed a man was stabbed during the fight inside of the business.

Police say witnesses and those involved identified the suspect as Heather M. Inman.

Officers located Inman and placed her under arrest. A knife also was recovered from the scene.

The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis with a serious, but non-life-threatening, wound.

Detectives interviewed those involved, including Inman.

Inman was transported to Rock Island County Jail and was charged with two counts of aggravated battery — a Class 3 felony — and resisting a peace officer. Bond was set at $40,000.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the Crime Stoppers P3 App.