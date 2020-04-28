Arrest made in Bettendorf gunfire incident

UPDATE: Because the juvenile suspect is being charged as an adult, his name was released by Bettendorf Police: Mark Jayvon Jackson.

EARLIER UPDATE: A juvenile was arrested Tuesday in connection with a gunfire incident last week in Bettendorf.

The incident happened Wednesday in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive.

A 16-year-old boy, who was wanted on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon (a Class C felony) and felon in possession of a firearm (a Class D felony) for the shooting, was located Tuesday around 10:15 a.m. in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the 900 block of East 15th Street in Davenport.

He was taken into custody by Bettendorf Police and was found to have a loaded handgun on him with the serial number scratched off. It was of same caliber that was used in the incident on April 22.

In addition to the warrant, he was also charged with another count of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons (an aggravated misdemeanor) and 4th degree fraudulent practices (a serious misdemeanor) for the defacing of the serial number.

The bond for the warrant was set at $20,000 cash only and an additional $8,000 bond was assessed for the charges filed today when he was taken into custody.

Additionally a second wanted felon subject, Charles E. Singleton III, 18, was located in the back seat of the same vehicle and taken into custody by Bettendorf Police on unrelated warrants and charges.