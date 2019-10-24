Arrest made in connection to porch fire

UPDATE: One man has been arrested and charged in connection to a porch fire in September.

After an investigation into the September 5 residential fire in the 1300 block of Griswold Street by Burlington Police and Fire departments, Keaton Allen Duane Ryner, 18, of Burlington, has been arrested on a Des Moines County warrant for first degree arson, a Class B felony.

Ryner is being held on no bond pending a court appearance.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Burlington Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 1300 block of Griswold Street in Burlington. Upon arrival, firefighters located a small fire on the outside of the front enclosed porch.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the damage was limited to the front porch. The fire was declared extinguished at 7:13 a.m.

The house sustained an estimated $3,000 in damages to the structure and is insured. The occupants were alerted to the fire by two people driving by and seeing the smoke. They were able to leave the house without injury.

The fire is considered suspicious and is being investigated by the Burlington Police and Fire departments.

Thirteen Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by three West Burlington firefighters. Firefighters remained on the scene until 8:42 a.m. There were no injuries.