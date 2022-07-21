UPDATE: July 21, 2022, 11:26 a.m. — An 18-year-old has been arrested for attempted murder regarding an overnight shooting in west Davenport.

At approximately 1:37 a.m. July 21, Davenport Police responded to Kwik Star (2850 W. Locust St.) in reference to reports of shots fired with one victim.

Responding officers located a 17-year-old male inside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, police said Thursday. Upon arrival, a Davenport Police Officer applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until the scene was secured for responding medical personnel. The 17-year-old was transported by Medic EMS to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Cazmier Shaw (photo: Scott County Jail)

Kwik Star sustained damage from gunfire. No other injuries or damage was reported. Through investigation, officers identified and arrested the shooting suspect, 18-year-old Cazmier Shaw. Shaw is charged with the following in relation to this incident:

• Attempted Murder (Two counts)

• Willful Injury

• Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (Two counts)

• Carrying Weapons

Shaw did intentionally illegally possess and conceal a semi-automatic firearm inside of the occupied convenience store, according to the police affidavit. He fired his weapon multiple times at two intended targets, who were amongst three employees and an uninvolved store patron.

The victim was struck by gunfire in the upper left leg, requiring emergency medical care for the serious injury, the affidavit says. This act of violence placed everyone near the registers at an extreme risk of serious bodily injury or death, it says. Officers located Shaw and recovered the firearm shortly after the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.

EARLIER: Multiple shots were fired at a Davenport Kwik Star early Thursday morning, resulting in a shattered front door.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Locust Street. Our crew saw at least nine Davenport squad cars on scene.

At this time we do not know the full extent of the damage or if anyone was injured.

Police respond to a shattered glass door after gunfire was reported at the Kwik Star in the 2800 block of West Locust Street in Davenport on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)