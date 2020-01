The Davenport Police have made an arrest the stabbing that took place on North Brady in Davenport on Wednesday, January 29.

Trai Anderson, 25, of Davenport has been charged with 1st degree murder. He is being held in the Scott County Jail.

The Davenport Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

