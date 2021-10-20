Arrest made in East Moline arson overnight Wednesday

East Moline police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man for setting a fire.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:27 a.m., officers responded to 1511 12th Avenue, East Moline, for a structure fire. The East Moline Fire Department extinguished the fire. While on scene, it was determined the fire was caused using an accelerant and was investigated as an arson.

East Moline Police investigated the incident and arrested Sean Gaylord, 22, for arson. Charges were filed with the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office for Residential Arson being a class 1 felony. Gaylord is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on $75,000 bond (10 percent required for release). No one was in the residence at the time of the fire.