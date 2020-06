Jose A. Olivares, 31, was arrested by East Moline Police on June 11, 2020, in connection to a shooting that occurred in East Moline on June 6, 2020.

The East Moline Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting.

Around 11:30pm on June 6, East Moline Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline. The investigation of the incident led to the arrest of Jose A. Olivares.

Olivares, 31, is being charged with felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection to the shooting.

He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail with a $75,000 bond.