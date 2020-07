An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of Kameron R. Moore, 24, in Rock Island on June 7.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Brandon D. Motton, 35, of Moline, in Chicago on a warrant charging him with first degree murder for the death of Kameron Moore.

Bond on the warrant was set at $1,000,000 cash only.

Motten is currently being held in the Cook County Jail while awaiting extradition.