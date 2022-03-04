The Moline Police Department has made an arrest in the Friday morning shooting outside Hamilton Elementary School.

Antwon M. Hayes (photo: Moline Police Department)

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed formal charges in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man this morning. Antwon M. Hayes, 28, of Moline has been charged with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $2-million bond.

On March 4 at approximately 8:01 a.m., the Moline Police Department received a 911 call of shots fired at 7th Street and 32nd Avenue, Moline. A caller reported that a suspect had run west on 32nd Avenue, according to a police release. Multiple officers responded to the area and the suspect, Hayes, was taken into custody by police at 8:07 a.m. near 4th Street and 32nd Avenue.

A 35-year-old male from Moline — Robert E. Rhone — suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Initial investigation has revealed that an argument ensued between the two males on the west side of 7th Street. The argument escalated into a shooting near the intersection, police said. The men did know each other and this is not a random shooting. The scene is secure and there is no current danger to the public, the school, or the residents in the neighborhood, the release said.

The Moline Police Department has released the scene and traffic is flowing normally in this area. Moline Police were assisted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police, the Rock Island Police Department and the East Moline Police Department.

“We want to take a moment to thank our courageous students, teachers and school administration at Hamilton for their calm and assistance today, as well as Chief Darren Gault of the Moline Police Department for his officers’ quick response and investigation,” according to a release from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney office.