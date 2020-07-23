Arrest made in Riverdale shooting

Mark Timothy Hudson, Sr. was arrested and charged with attempted murder by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on July 23, 2020, in connection with a shooting in Riverdale on July 17, 2020.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting incident that occurred at 108 South Bellingham Road in Riverdale on July 17 that sent a victim to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Mark Timothy Hudson, Sr., 26, is charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the incident that sent a victim to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Further charges are pending.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Hudson is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.