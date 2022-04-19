The Sterling Police Department has arrested Elias Cervantes Jr., 19, of Franklin Grove, for home invasion, aggravated battery, and burglary, in connection to a “shots fired” call during the early morning hours of Sept. 27, 2021, police said Tuesday.

The home is in the 200 block of 12th Avenue. Cervantes is alleged to have forced his way into this residence and struck an occupant with a metal bludgeon, police said.

Cervantes was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond. Other arrests are pending and the incident remains under investigation.