Arrest made in weekend homicide

Davenport police have made an arrest in a Sunday shooting death.

27-year-old Demarco Darrelle Gray, Jr. faces charges of first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the 2200 block of north Nevada Avenue after a report of shots fired and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, says a news release from Davenport Police.

25-year-old Jeremiah Martinez-Brown was transported to Genesis Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Gray was booked into Scott County Jail just after 1 a.m. this morning.

He is being held without bond

