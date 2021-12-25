Arrest record: Victim suffered cranial bleeding from Friday afternoon assault

The victim of an assault Friday afternoon in Davenport suffered cranial bleeding and required intubation, court documents say.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police responded to the 200 block of Scott Street after a report of an assault.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jaret Peck, who faces a charge of willful injury, a Class C felony, court records say. In Iowa, a Class C charge of willful injury is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Peck “did punch the victim repeatedly in the head, including while the victim was on the ground, without any justification,” the arrest affidavit says.

As a result, the victim suffered injuries “with a substantial risk of death,” the affidavit says.

The victim was transported to the hospital “where cranial bleeding was located and the victim required intubation,” the affidavit says. That means when someone can’t breathe on their own, a tube is placed down the throat and into the windpipe to help get air in and out of the lungs.

Peck is being held in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 4 in Scott County Court.

At the scene: What our news crew saw

First, our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw emergency responders at 3rd and Scott streets, where one person on a stretcher was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Then a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos in the second story of a building with apartments.

Moments later, police arrived at the Freight House, where officers were stationed outside and used a ladder truck to survey the roof and a possible suspect in the assault, police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Peck was found in a nearby apartment complex and taken into custody without incident, police said in a news release.

The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, with serious, lift-threatening injuries and later was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, police say.

Peck was booked into Scott County Jail at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to jail records.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.