Arrest records: Suspect leads trooper on chase, gun found later in car

A 28-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he led a high-speed chase in a car where a handgun was found.

Xavier Cooper faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, eluding, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense and driving while his license was revoked, according to court records.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a Chevrolet Impala headed west on River Drive near the intersection of Division Street, the arrest affidavit says. The car did not have a registration plate.

At Rockingham Road and Pine Street, the trooper tried to stop the car, which began to “actively elude” the trooper, the affidavit says.

“The pursuit continued through the residential area at speeds in excess of 60 mph in posted 25 mph zones, failing to stop at multiple stop signs making unsafe turn and careless driving,” according to the affidavit.

The chase continued back onto Rockingham Road and out of town, traveling in excess of 85 mph while on Rockingham Road in a posted 45 mph area, the affidavit says.

Near the interchange for I-280, Cooper stopped, and was taken into custody without incident, the affidavit says.

Inside the Impala was a strong odor of marijuana, and behind the radio touch screen there was a semi-automatic pistol. Cooper has a revoked driver’s license and warrants in connection with another felony-eluding incident, the affidavit says.

“The firearm will be sent to the DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) labs for testing along with the marijuana located inside the vehicle,” the affidavit says.

Cooper was released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 13 in Scott County Court.