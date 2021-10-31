Arrest records: Suspect led high-speed chase, rammed deputy’s cruiser early Sunday

A 38-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase and intentionally rammed a Scott County Deputy’s cruiser early Sunday.

Ronald Hearn faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of a weapon; eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and first-degree criminal mischief; as well as a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana second offense, according to court records.

ARREST AFFIDAVIT: Driver rams deputy’s car, causes ‘catastrophic damage’

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a Chevy Tahoe SUV headed west near the Lincoln Street overpass going 70 mph in a posted 55 mph construction zone.

The Tahoe didn’t have a registration plate displayed.

The trooper caught up to the SUV as it began to exit Interstate 74 at Kimberly Road and tried to pull the Tahoe over.

The Tahoe began to accelerate toward the base of the ramp. The SUV then turned west onto Highway 6, where it began to accelerate to more than 80 mph and didn’t stop for traffic lights.

Davenport Police joined in the chase approaching Brady Street and continued west. The Tahoe sped more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone while it passed Pine Street.

The trooper continued the pursuit while the Tahoe took 49th Street until the street ended. The driver then exited the roadway and entered a private yard.

The SUV went around the back of one house before it hit a neighbor’s fence and then two vehicles in the driveway.

The Tahoe continued to elude officers, “trying to swerve head-on with multiple Davenport units in the area assisting.”

The SUV avoided stop sticks Davenport Police deployed and began to head north on Division Street.

Another trooper joined the pursuit through Davenport and officers entered the Americana Park neighborhood from 65th Street. They saw Hearn near the intersection of Western and 65th Street when the SUV swerved toward a Scott County squad car.

The vehicles did not collide, and the Tahoe continued east until “intentional vehicle contact” was again used near the intersection of North Harrison Street.

The SUV then took off through a yard and drove head-on into a deputy’s car while he was sitting inside, “causing catastrophic damage to the deputy’s cruiser.”

The Tahoe became disabled after about a quarter of a mile.

Hearn, the driver, ran west. Two officers ran after him until he entered a residence on the 6300 block of Western Avenue.

Officers surrounded the residence with Davenport Police Officers and Scott County Deputies, who gave verbal commands to Hearn. Hearn identified himself, then left the residence and was taken into custody.

Hearn had a small amount of marijuana on his person and another small amount in the SUV driver’s compartment.

After Hearn’s arrest he was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus after he complained of injuries to his wrist “consistent with being the driver during a motor vehicle collision.”

After Hearn was checked out of Genesis, he was transported to Scott County Jail, where he is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 10, court records say.