Arrest warrants issued for Knoxville teens after drug investigation

Arrest warrants have been issued for Thomas Mitchell Swing, 18 (above), and Cade W. Nuss, 18 (not pictured), both of Knoxville, Ill., for armed violence and various drug charges.

The Galesburg Police Special Response Team, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Knoxville Police Department executed a search warrant at home at 206 West Grove Street in Knoxville, Ill. on March 12 around 3:45pm.

During the search they found approximately seven pounds of cannabis, 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two firearms, and an undisclosed amount of money.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Thomas Mitchell Swing, 18, and Cade W. Nuss, 18, both of Knoxville. Swing is charged with armed violence, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, unlawful cannabis trafficking, and unlawful cannabis possession. Nuss is charged with armed violence and unlawful possession of cannabis.

The Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department started the joint investigation into the illegal sales and trafficking of cannabis and controlled substances after several complaints of suspected drug trafficking. This investigation led to the obtainment of the search warrant at 206 West Grove Avenue in Knoxville, Ill.