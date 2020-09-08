Arrest warrants issued in connection with shooting death of man near Silvis-East Moline border

UPDATE: Officers from the Silvis Police Department were able to obtain two arrest warrants in connection with the shooting death of man near the Silvis-East Moline border.
Jeremy Jackson, 33, of East Moline, died from a gunshot wound early on August 30.
The warrants are as follows:
First degree murder: Jerry J. Sanders, 36, is 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Obstructing justice: Keith O. Richardson, 42, is 5-foot-5 and 165 pounds with no hair and with brown eyes.
If you have any information, please call the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You may also submit tips utilizing the “P3” tips mobile app.
EARLIER UPDATE: The victim from Sunday morning’s shooting in Silvis has been identified.
Jeremy Jackson, 33, of East Moline, died from a gunshot wound, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.
His autopsy will be performed Tuesday.
At approximately 3:23 a.m., Silvis Police and East Moline Police responded to the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline after a report of a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Police determined that an aggravated discharge of a firearm occurred in Silvis in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court.