Arrest warrants issued in connection with shooting death of man near Silvis-East Moline border

Jerry J. Sanders, 36, is wanted for first degree murder by the Silvis Police Department in connection with the shooting death of Jeremy Jackson, 33, in the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline on August 30, 2020.

UPDATE: Officers from the Silvis Police Department were able to obtain two arrest warrants in connection with the shooting death of man near the Silvis-East Moline border.

Jeremy Jackson, 33, of East Moline, died from a gunshot wound early on August 30.

The warrants are as follows:

First degree murder: Jerry J. Sanders, 36, is 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Obstructing justice: Keith O. Richardson, 42, is 5-foot-5 and 165 pounds with no hair and with brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You may also submit tips utilizing the “P3” tips mobile app.

EARLIER UPDATE: The victim from Sunday morning’s shooting in Silvis has been identified.

Jeremy Jackson, 33, of East Moline, died from a gunshot wound, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

His autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

At approximately 3:23 a.m., Silvis Police and East Moline Police responded to the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline after a report of a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police determined that an aggravated discharge of a firearm occurred in Silvis in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court.