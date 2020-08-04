Arrests made in Monday police chase and weekend robberies

(From left to right) Dybreona Kristen Pollard, 27, of Silvis; T Wayne Allen, 52, of Davenport.

Davenport Police arrested two people in relation to a police chase on Monday evening and three weekend robberies.

On Monday around 6:15 p.m., police saw a vehicle that was described in an armed robbery in Silvis earlier in the day. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped away. The suspect vehicle was able to elude the police after the squad car was involved in a crash in the area of Washington and High Streets. No injuries resulted from the accident.

Just a few minutes later around 6:20 p.m., a second police unit relocated the vehicle in the area of Locust and Howell Streets and continued to pursue the vehicle. During the chase, the suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at 16th and Division Street, hitting a motorcycle, but continued without stopping. The motorcyclist was taken to Genesis Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

Eventually, police were able to catch up to the suspect vehicle near 16th and Fillmore Streets where they initiated a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver, ultimately disabling the vehicle.

The driver, T Wayne Allen, 52, of Davenport, and the passenger, Dybreona Kristen Pollard, 27, of Silvis, were both arrested.

Allen was charged with eluding with injury and serious injury with a vehicle.

Pollard was charged with three counts of second degree robbery, all stemming from three weekend robberies in Davenport:

Smokin’ Joes at 1606 West Locust Street on August 1

QC Mart at 3545 Eastern Avenue on August 2

QC Mart at 2845 East 53rd Street on August 2

Both are currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

Davenport Police continue to investigate the incidents.