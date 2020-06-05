1  of  5
Arrests made in theft from Whiteside County horse therapy center

Two women are in jail after being arrested in connection with stolen horse tack at the White Oaks Therapeutic Equestrian Center (WHOA) located at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds.

On June 1, the Morrison Police Department investigated a reported burglary to the horse barns at the fairgrounds. An undisclosed amount of horse tack that belonged to WHOA was stolen.

After an investigation by the Morrison Police Department and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from a volunteer at WHOA, they were able to make two arrests in the case.

On June 4, Krista P. Godat, 45, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, and theft.

On June 5, Jolene L. Decker, 55, of Camanche, was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.

Both Godat and Decker were taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing and other charges are possible.

The Clinton Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

