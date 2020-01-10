Suspects named in Thursday night robbery in Davenport

UPDATE: The Davenport Police Department has released the names of two suspects arrested for the armed robbery Thursday night.

They are Jermonni Parks, 18, and Etienne Irankunda, 20, both of Rock Island. Parks was charged with robbery, possession of a controlled substance, eluding, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Irankunda was charged with robbery and interference with official acts. Both suspects were transported to the Scott County Jail.

Thursday night, Davenport Police responded to a reported armed robbery of a delivery driver in the 200 block of W. 16th Street. The delivery driver indicated he was approached by two individuals, one armed with a handgun, demanding items in his possession. The individuals then fled the scene.

Officers located the suspects’ vehicle in the area 5th and Main Street in Davenport after which a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The police were able to disable the vehicle in the area of 8th and Ripley Street. The two suspects were taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident, but one squad car and the suspect’s car sustained minor damage.

EARLIER UPDATE: Three people are in custody Thursday night after police got called to an armed robbery that turned into a car chase in Davenport.



It happened near the intersection of 8th and Ripley streets.



Officers took two people into custody initially.



Then found a third person hiding under a parked car nearby.



No word from police about any other suspects.